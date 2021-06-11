GODFREY - Chapel and Keller Dentistry Partnership has been recognized as the RiverBend Growth Association’s Small Business of the Month for June. Located across from Alton High School at 4113 Humbert Road in Alton, they are also marking their sixth year in business in 2021.

The dental office opened in July 2015 but has had its roots at the Humbert Road location since 2001. Formerly Carrow and Chapel Dentistry, the retirement of Dr. Marty Carrow prompted a new partnership to form between Dr. Kevin Chapel and Dr. J.R. Keller. Chapel and Keller Dentistry was established under the same roof and continues to see patients there six years later.

“Our vision is to provide a dental home for any patient looking for comprehensive dental care,” said Keller, further noting that they treat patients ages 3 and older. “We understand there are many choices in the area when it comes to dentistry. We work every day to build trust with our patients and hope that they look forward to visiting our office.”

Keller also shared that the pandemic was a challenge for them, as it was for all businesses. “It offered a unique challenge for general dental offices. We were able to safely reopen in May 2020 and are happy to have implemented new equipment to make safety our highest priority.”

During a recent RBGA virtual meeting, Keller confirmed, “We are accepting new patients, with appointments being made for a month or so out at this time.” He also shared that he and Chapel are the two doctors on-site, with four full-time hygienists also serving patients as well as three dental assistants and three front-office employees. The core staff team has remained the same over the past five years.

“We pride ourselves in thinking we are the ones in the chair. We understand that the dental office is not where everybody wants to spend a lot of their time. We try to make it as personable as possible, as fun as we can, and at the same time try to build that trust with the patients that come in,” Keller added.

Since Jun Construction first raised the facility in 2001, the dental office has upgraded both the interior and exterior lighting to LED, but other building improvements have not been needed.

And when looking at the changes in patient services over the past 20 years, Keller said, “While we still utilize oral surgeons for some complex implant cases, many implants are able to be placed at our office.”

Technology at the practice is continually updated to ensure constant improvement in patient care. The practice recently purchased a digital impression scanner, eliminating the need for messy impressions in cases that need to be sent to a lab, Keller explained.

Chapel and Keller Dentistry also takes its continuous connections to the community very seriously. Some of the ways the office is involved in remaining a constant in improving conditions throughout the region include sponsoring charitable events and organizations, such as the annual Mustache March 4 PD, All God’s Children Must Have Shoes, Marquette Catholic High School, St. Mary’s, and Catholic Charities.

They are also actively involved as a member of the RiverBend Growth Association and its various events throughout the year. “The RBGA provides an avenue for small business owners like us to interact with other businesses in the community. Having participated in events for five years now, it is easy to find a familiar face, and oftentimes, those friendly faces become our patients,” Keller said, regarding how Chapel and Keller Dentistry’s membership in the RiverBend Growth Association has been an asset for them.

The RBGA’s Small Business of the Month Committee recognizes a different member business each month for its outstanding efforts and leadership in the community. Chapel and Keller Dentistry is also proud to be added to this outstanding list. Keller said, “Thanks to the Growth Association and their Small Business of the Month Committee for this award. I got the call and it was very much a nice surprise.”

For more information about Chapel and Keller Dentistry Partnership, call (618) 465-7777 or visit them online at www.chapelandkeller.com.

To learn more about membership in the Growth Association and its Small Business of the Month recognition, visit the RBGA website or call their Godfrey office.

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities known as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

