ALTON - Chansea Hanlon of the Lab is Alton Memorial Hospital's June Employee of the Month! She received her award on June 5 from AMH President Dave Braasch and Lab supervisor Melissa Crouch.

The nomination for Chansea from co-worker Brittani Melton says that "Chansea has always been known as a 'go-to' in our department. If someone calls off, or a shift needs to be picked up she will cover. She is also in charge of safety. She makes sure all employees are up to date on safety procedures.

"Chansea knows the importance of time off. She will switch shifts to make sure you get your time away. She makes sure all results are turned out accurately and timely. Chansea is part of our performance improvement team. She helps us come up with new ideas to make sure the lab runs smoothly."

