ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis County Board of Elections, a bi-partisan body entrusted with the responsibility of conducting all elections in St. Louis County, is committed to ensuring accurate, efficient, fair and accessible elections. The safety of our poll workers and voters is our top priority, and our goal is to make casting a ballot as safe, convenient and efficient as possible.

To that end, the following changes will be effective for the remaining 2020 elections in St. Louis County, including the upcoming primary election August 4, 2020:

St. Louis County voters may vote at any polling place in St. Louis County. This is made possible because of our newly purchased voting equipment. Pursuant to Missouri state law, voters will still be assigned specific voting places. In most instances, the assigned voting place is the most convenient. However, we recognize that family members who live separately may be voting together (adult children taking their elderly parents to vote), and that there may be longer lines at some polling places than others. For their convenience and safety, the Board of Elections wanted to provide the flexibility to voters to vote at the St. Louis County polling place most convenient to them and the flexibility to go to an alternate polling site if there are long lines at their assigned location.

Polls are open from 6 AM to 7 PM on Election Day, August 4. You can look up your polling place and sample ballot at stlouisco.com/yourgovernment/ElectionBoard . Remember to bring an ID!



All voters and poll workers will be required to wear a mask inside all polling places. Masks will be made available for those who do not have one.

Any voter who cannot wear a mask has the opportunity to vote curbside at all polling places or at the Board of Elections office, 725 Northwest Plaza in St. Ann.



If a voter qualifies for absentee voting but has missed the deadline to request a ballot, there is still time to vote absentee in person at the Board of Elections office or one of the satellite locations. Below is the list of satellite locations:

St. Louis County Library, Mid-County Branch, 7821 Maryland Ave in Clayton

North County Recreation Complex, 2577 Redman Road in North St. Louis County

South County Government Center Keller Plaza, 4554 Lemay Ferry Rd in South St. Louis County

West County Government Center, 74 Clarkson Wilson Centre in Chesterfield

Hours are Monday – Friday 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.; Saturday, August 1, 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

August 3, 2020, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.



If you have applied for an absentee ballot or a mail in ballot and it requires notarization (be sure to check your application for requirements), we will provide curbside notary service at the Board of Elections office, 725 Northwest Plaza in St. Ann.



Please continue to check our website stlouisco.com/yourgovernment/electionboard and follow us on Facebook (@StLouisCoVotes ) and Twitter (@StLouisCoVotes) for the most current information regarding elections in St. Louis County.

