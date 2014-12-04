EAST ST. LOUIS, ILLINOIS - A recent decision by the Casino Queen to change its policies in order to allow guests under the age of 21 to stay at the hotel has proven to be the first of a series of exciting changes for the entire facility. The most recent involved moving the turnstiles from the main entrance to allow guests of all ages to access the various restaurants in the Casino. These include the Market Street Buffet, SEVENS Sports Bar and the newly renovated Prime Steakhouse, which reopened to the public on Nov. 28th following a comprehensive makeover.

The turnstiles that were originally positioned immediately inside the main entrance to the Casino have been repositioned at the edge of the gaming floor to ensure that it will remain accessible only to those 21 and older. Other guests of all ages who simply want to grab a bite or a beverage will have easy access to the restaurants that flank the gaming floor. And the new, brighter, more contemporary look isn’t the only change inside Prime. Guests will also appreciate the new menu created by Executive Chef Ken Weicker and recently hired Assistant Executive Chef Ray Wiley, a Belleville native who has returned home to the Metro East from Chicago to join the culinary team at the Casino Queen. The mouthwatering steaks and prime rib the fine dining restaurant is known for remain a staple on the new menu, but tantalizing new additions range from appetizers such as blackened crab cakes and soy glazed baby back ribs, to entrees like roast chicken vesuvio and shrimp and lobster cannelloni.

The change in policy at the hotel also opens that venue up to meet additional guest needs. Previously, all guests of the hotel were required to be 21 and over, in keeping with the age requirement to access the adjacent casino. With that restriction lifted, the hotel’s banquet facilities will now be an option for families looking for a place to host events such as wedding receptions or family reunions, without excluding relatives under 21.

“Overlooking the Mississippi River and featuring great views of the St. Louis City skyline from its upper floors, the hotel can now host the entire family’s stay -- offering prime access to downtown St. Louis at an affordable price,” said Jeff Watson, President and GM of the Casino Queen. ”The hotel’s convenient location directly across from the Arch and the presence of a MetroLink station at the edge of the property provides easy access for those who want to take in all that the city has to offer at an unbeatable price, making staying here a great choice for any occasion.”

In addition to the MetroLink service, for Cardinals, Rams and Blues games, the Casino Queen is providing a free shuttle service that brings people to and from the Casino Queen parking lot and the stadiums. The SEVENS shuttle service is open to anyone and begins two hours prior to the start of each game and continues until one hour after each game’s completion. As fans of all ages can ride the shuttles and now enjoy a meal prior to attending a game, using the service is another family-friendly activity for area residents and guests staying at the Casino Queen Hotel. The heated indoor swimming pool in the hotel is another amenity vacationing families will enjoy.

For more information about Casino Queen Hotel packages, the Casino Queen restaurants and entertainment at the Casino Queen, visit the Casino Queen’s website at www.casinoqueen.com.

Casino Queen, located at 200 South Front Street in East St. Louis, Ill., is the only employee owned, locally owned casino in the country. It was established in 1993 and has since made more than $10 million in charitable contributions and invested more than $200 million in capital improvements on the East St. Louis riverfront. For the past seven years, Casino Queen has been recognized for having the nation’s highest slot payback among individual casinos by Casino Player Magazine. For more information, visit www.casinoqueen.com. You can also find Casino Queen on Facebook and Twitter.

