Change up your workout routine and join in on the Strength Training for Adults program at the YMCA
EDWARDSVILLE - The Strength Training for Adults Program offers beginning through elite levels of training for adults. These workouts are for those who want to get into great shape, lose weight and increase your energy level.
The STFA program is available on Mondays from 5 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. and Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. at The Meyer Center, located at 7348 Goshen Rd. in Edwardsville.
The focal points of the program are:
Horizontal and Rotational Loading
Core Strength and Stability
Flexibility
Coordination
Proprioception Training
Injury Prevention
Sleds
Strider Drills
Slide Boards
Foam Rolling
Fat burning workouts include:
The Mouse
Total Body Weight Training
HIIT
Sustained Cardio
The Winter 1 Option, which runs Jan. 4 through Feb. 21, is a 7 week session for $150 for members, $190 for non-members.
The Winter 2 and Spring 1 Options are both 6 week sessions and cost $130 for members and $170 for non-members.
For more information, please visit www.edwardsvilleymca.com.
