Change of Venue Due to Flood For Feed The Need Benefit Concert
June 3, 2013 4:19 PM
Due to the high water in Alton we have moved the June 8th Feed The Need Benefit concert for Meals On Wheels, to the Alton Square Mall. The concert will take place in the lower parking lot next to Andy’s Auto Body. The concert is Saturday, June 8th gates open at 4pm and the concert starts at 5pm and last 10pm.
