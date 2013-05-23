The Giving Glass project and various local establishments are coming together to give to the victims for the OKlahoma tornado tradegy. At each participating business, the Giving Glass will be there to collect your contributions for the victims. Small change can bring big change to the people of Oklahoma. Donations will be fowarded to the American Red Cross. For an additional $5 you can take the Giving Glass home

and continue the "Journey to Change the World".



For more informations on this and other projects Please visit givingglass.org.

