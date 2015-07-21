Name: Chandler Joseph Forbes

Parents: Carley Schmidt and Jeramiah Forbes 

Weight: 7 lbs 6 oz

Length: 20.5 inches

Birthdate: 7/15/2015

Time: 4:33 p.m.

Hospital: Alton Memorial

Grandparents: Joseph Schmidt, Tammy Herndon-Schmidt, Don Forbes, Val Forbes

Great Grandparents: John Schmidt, Belle Schmidt,  Joseph Herndon, Patricia Watts, Jackie Spann, Raymond T Gardner, Jake Eden, Violet Eden

"Welcome to the world little buddy!"

