Chandler Joseph Forbes
Name: Chandler Joseph Forbes
Parents: Carley Schmidt and Jeramiah Forbes
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Weight: 7 lbs 6 oz
Length: 20.5 inches
Birthdate: 7/15/2015
Time: 4:33 p.m.
Hospital: Alton Memorial
Grandparents: Joseph Schmidt, Tammy Herndon-Schmidt, Don Forbes, Val Forbes
Great Grandparents: John Schmidt, Belle Schmidt, Joseph Herndon, Patricia Watts, Jackie Spann, Raymond T Gardner, Jake Eden, Violet Eden
"Welcome to the world little buddy!"
More like this: