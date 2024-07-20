

TRENTON - Drake Champlin struck out nine batters in five innings of work, while Alton Post 126's under-16 red junior American Legion baseball team scored twice in the bottom of the sixth to take a close 4-2 win over the Orient Miners Post 1961 team in the Illinois Fifth Division tournament Saturday morning at Trenton Community Park.

Champlin pitched five innings on the mound as the starter, allowing a run on a hit, walking four and striking out nine. Reese Bohlen pitched one inning, and was credited with the win, allowing an unearned run without a hit, walking two and fanning one, while Gavin Ipanis struck out the side in the seventh to earn the save.

The win was the second in the tournament for the junior Legionnaires, as they advanced to the championship series on Sunday, having to win one of two games to take the championship and advance to next week's state tournament.

Alton scored twice in the bottom of the first inning to go ahead 2-0, but the Miners scored twice in the top of the sixth to tie the game 2-2. Post 126 came back to score the two winning runs in the home half to take the win and advance.

Champlin, Reid Murray, and Alex Pilger all had a hit and RBI for the junior Legionnaires, while Dane Godar and Logan Hickman also had hits.

Alton goes on to the finals on Sunday, with the winner moving on to the Illinois state tournament, set for July 24-28 at Jersey Community Middle School in Jerseyville.

