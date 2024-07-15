

EDWARDSVILLE - For a fifth consecutive year, Senait Nuguse is going back on the road with the American Solar Challenge (ASC), an endurance rally that involves university teams designing, building, and driving solar-powered cars across the United States.

Nuguse is a volunteer who brings an engineering background to this multi-state endurance rally. For this year’s challenge, Nuguse steps into the role of observer manager, a position critical to ensuring that the teams adhere to the rules. And, as the driving teams break for food and family fun at a rest stop on the campus of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE), Nuguse will be hours away from her hometown of Louisville, Ky., where her early interest in the future of sustainable energy is now a reality. She plays a crucial role on the team that oversees up to 20 solar drivers daring to travel seven national history trails across the Midwest to prove the future of transportation is here.

“The significance of solar technology in sustainable transportation is a focal point of the ASC,” says Nuguse. “While current solar technology is not yet sufficient to fully power everyday vehicles like sedans or SUVs, the challenge serves as a testing ground for future innovations. The improvements in solar cell efficiency over the years offer hope that solar technology will become more practical for broader applications in the future.”

Nuguse’s responsibilities include managing observers who monitor and record the activities of the teams, coordinating logistics, and setting up checkpoints throughout the challenge. For this solar industry enthusiast who majored in engineering and went on to get an MBA, there is a clear road to mass production of vehicles that were merely an extracurricular project during her time as an undergraduate.

“These projects are substantial undertakings, requiring teams to secure funding and materials, design and construct their vehicles, and prepare for the grueling demands of the endurance challenge,” said Nuguse. “What makes the ASC unique is the hands-on experience it provides. The students involved must collaborate, troubleshoot issues on the fly, and push themselves to their limits, all while maintaining a spirit of camaraderie and mutual support.”

The ASC event features two classes of vehicles: the single occupant class, which relies solely on solar power, and the multi-occupant class, which also allows for plug-in charging. The multi-occupant cars, which allow teams to charge their batteries during the event, is one step towards making solar-powered transportation more feasible.

“Participation in the ASC has a profound impact on students and the broader community,” remarks Nuguse. “It fosters a strong sense of teamwork and provides invaluable hands-on engineering experience.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Nuguse recounts how working on these projects can inspire students to pursue careers in STEM fields. Outreach events where teams display their solar cars and engage with the public, particularly children, help to ignite interest in engineering and green energy.

When it comes to diversity in the ASC, Nuguse adds the industry is gradually improving, though it remains a challenge. Nuguse herself faced difficulties fitting in as one of the few women and people of color on her team at the University of Kentucky. However, she persevered and worked to create a more inclusive environment. She notes that while the overall participation of women and different ethnic groups are still limited, there are positive signs of change.

“My journey into the ASC was sparked by a strong interest in green initiatives and the allure of the solar car project,” said Nuguse. “The supportive community driven by a shared goal within the ASC, despite initial challenges, kept me engaged and motivated to continue volunteering even after graduating. There was a sense of belonging and purpose. The skills and experience I gained from the ASC have been invaluable in my professional life.”

For Nuguse and her engineering colleagues, the ASC not only tests the limits of sustainable transportation but also shapes the future of its participants, preparing them to tackle the pressing environmental challenges of our time.

She adds, “For young girls and people of color aspiring to join such teams, my advice is to persevere and take the initiative to create a space for yourself.”

Those who want to know more about Nuguse’s travels and meet the solar car teams may do so in person when the ASC comes to SIUE Sunday, July 21, 5-8 p.m. Drivers, their teams and vehicles, fueled by the sun, will pull over to rest, recharge and enjoy a family festival filled with food, music, games. Details on this event with free entry may be found at siue.edu/solar.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high-quality education that powerfully transforms the lives of all individuals who seek something greater. A premier metropolitan university, SIUE is creating social and economic mobility for individuals while also powering the workforce of the future. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Home to a diverse student body, SIUE is situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis.

More like this:

Related Video: