CHAMPAIGN - A Champaign Police Officer died after an early morning shooting while another officer is in stable condition Wednesday morning after responding to a domestic disturbance in the 2400 block of North Neil Street in Champaign.

Officer Chris Oberheim, 44, badge number 703, lost his life due to injuries he sustained while being shot, the other officer is said to have non-life-threatening injuries. During the response, police encountered an armed individual. The suspect was also killed when he exchanged gunfire with the police.

Article continues after sponsor message

Officer Oberheim joined the Champaign Police Department in September 2008 after beginning his career with the Decatur Police Department.

“A true professional and devoted public servant, Officer Oberheim is remembered for his heroism, bravery, and the oath of office he honorably upheld in his commitment to duty.” Champaign Police Chief Anthony Cobb said

Oberheim was a father of four daughters.

More like this:

Related Video: