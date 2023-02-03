CHAMINADE COLLEGE PREP CATHOLIC 7, EDWARDSVILLE 0

EDWARDSVILLE - Chaminade scored just 11 seconds into the game and went on to win over Edwardsville in the playoff opener for both teams at RP Lumber Center.

Thomas Fair had two goals for the Red Devils, while William Pelligreen and Robert Gassoff each had a goal and assist. Blake Becker, Brady Cytron, and Grady Kosen also had goals for Chaminade.

The Red Devils outshot Edwardsville 46-11, with Kai Vetter making 39 saves.

The Tigers' Luke Thomlinson was injured in the third period when he fell into the boards awkwardly and was stretchered off and taken to hospital as a precautionary measure.

Edwardsville is now 5-13-4 and next play CBC Saturday night in their second group game at the Affton Athletic Association rink in south St. Louis County in an 8:30 p.m. face-off.