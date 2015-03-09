Haley Chambers (photo by Matt Reynolds)

EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE softball's Haley Chambers (Coatesville, Indiana) has been named the Ohio Valley Conference Pitcher of the Week for a third time this season.

Chambers earned the weekly award after going 3-0 this past weekend at the USF Under Armour Showcase in Clearwater, Florida. Chambers, now 9-2 this season, closed out the weekend with a two-hit shutout over Bowling Green. She also earned victories over Villanova and North Florida.

This is the ninth OVC Pitcher of the Week award all-time for the left-handed junior.

Chambers set a new career high in the win over North Florida with 15 strikeouts in the 12-inning game. She also recorded double-digit strikeouts for the Cougars in the Bowling Green game, having accomplished that feat for the fifth time this season.

With a 0.31 earned run average for the week, Chambers also recorded a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 8 to 1. Opponents batted .179 against Chambers.

The Cougars are continuing their Florida Trip Tuesday with a pair of games in Ft. Myers, Florida. SIUE faces Pittsburgh at 1:30 p.m. CT and Florida Gulf Coast at 6 p.m. CT.

