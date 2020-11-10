Chamberlain University Partners With Ascend Learning’s ATI Nursing Education Business to Offer a Free Course in Acute Care Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. CHICAGO – As healthcare organizations continue to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, hospitals and clinics are calling on nurses from all specialties to fill this critical need. To help those practitioners prepare for direct acute patient care, Chamberlain University, in partnership with Ascend Learning, is offering a free online course for all licensed registered nurses. “As the COVID-19 pandemic sweeps the country, I am in awe of the nursing community as it steps forward in the face of crisis,” said Karen Cox, Ph.D., RN, FACHE, FAAN, president of Chamberlain University. “Nurses who haven’t practiced in acute care recently want to jump in, and hospital leaders want to equip all of their nurses to work on the front lines. As a nurse and an educator, I am honored to assist these healthcare workers in the face of a crisis.” Acute Care Readiness is a review course that is not for academic credit. It covers the knowledge and skills nurses need to help them return to safe clinical practice in acute care settings. These skills include patient assessments, medication administration and complex acute care procedures. Ascend Learning will partner with Chamberlain University to provide online educational expertise. “As the need and call for more qualified frontline nurses continues to grow, we want to help. We are thankful we can offer free resources to support these courageous and selfless healthcare workers through our ATI Nursing Education solutions as they sharpen their critical care skills and respond to the call to help save lives,” said Ascend Learning CEO, Greg Sebasky. Article continues after sponsor message Licensed RNs who may have been working in ambulatory care, long-term care or in non-acute care roles as advanced practice registered nurses (APRNs) would benefit from this course. To learn more about the Acute Care Readiness course, contact Chamberlain University’s director of professional development at CFE@chamberlain.edu. This partnership responds to the demand for acute care skills in the U.S. at scale in a manner that can be impactful. This is aligned with Chamberlain University’s parent company, Adtalem Global Education, in its mission to provide workforce solutions and make positive contributions to the global healthcare community. According to the U.S. Department of Education’s most recently published data, Adtalem, through its affiliated schools of Chamberlain University, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine and Ross University School of Medicine, educates and graduates more doctors and nursing professionals than any other individual school in the U.S. Ascend Learning’s ATI Nursing Education business is a leading provider of online instruction for nursing schools across the United States with 98% of nurse educators naming it a leader in the nursing education industry and 93% claiming ATI’s solutions improved their students’ ability to perform as a new nurse, according to a 2019 research solutions survey. About Chamberlain University

Chamberlain University is a part of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE). Chamberlain University’s mission is to educate, empower and embolden diverse healthcare professionals who advance the health of people, families, communities and nations. Chamberlain is comprised of the College of Nursing, which offers a three-year Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree program and flexible post-licensure programs such as the RN to BSN option, Master of Science in Nursing degree program, Doctor of Nursing Practice degree program and graduate certificates, and the College of Health Professions, which offers Master of Public Health and Master of Social Work degree programs. Chamberlain University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission www.hlcommission.org, a regional accreditation agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. For the most updated accreditation information, visit chamberlain.edu/accreditation. To learn more, visit chamberlain.edu. About Adtalem Global Education

The purpose of Adtalem Global Education is to empower students to achieve their goals, find success, and make inspiring contributions to our global community. Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE; member S&P MidCap 400 Index) is a leading workforce solutions provider and the parent organization of American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists, Becker Professional Education, Chamberlain University, EduPristine, OnCourse Learning, Ross University School of Medicine and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine. For more information, please visit adtalem.com and follow us on Twitter (@adtalemglobal) and LinkedIn. About Ascend Learning

Ascend Learning is a leading provider of online educational content, software and analytics serving students, educational institutions and employers. With products that span the learning continuum, Ascend Learning focuses on high-growth careers in a range of industries, with a special focus on healthcare and other high-growth, licensure-driven professions. Ascend Learning products, from testing to certification, are used by frontline healthcare workers, physicians, emergency medical professionals, nurses, certified personal trainers, financial advisors, skilled trades professionals and insurance brokers all along the learning continuum from student through the lifetime career professional. ATI Nursing Education, an Ascend Learning business, uses progressive data analytics and compelling content to help nursing students master core curriculum, develop into a practice-ready nurse, and succeed on the NCLEX. Learn more at www.ascendlearning.com. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show Ft. Henry's Ra66it Ranch, FOOD FOR THOUGHT, OSF, and More!