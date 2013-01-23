On March 9, 2013 at the Chamber’s Annual Community Awards & Dinner Auction, the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce will present awards to members of our community – the Albert Cassens Award for Outstanding Community Achievement, the Lifetime Achievement Award, and the Tallerico Leadership Award. The Chamber is seeking nominations for these prestigious awards. The Business of the Year Award will also be presented.

Nominations for all three awards will be accepted through February 6, 2013. Nomination forms are available at www.edglenchamber.com.

The Albert Cassens Award for Outstanding Community Achievement was established by the Chamber of Commerce in 1993 and is presented to an individual who has given freely of his or her time to the community, made a significant impact on the community during the 2010 calendar year, and is an active, upstanding citizen. Previous recipients include Mary Kane, Robert Wetzel, Robert Plummer, Robert McClellan, Jamie Henderson, Jeff Lantz, Joe Gugger, Dr. David Werner, Jean Hughes, Don Metzger, Dr. Dale Chapman, Tom Allen, Dennis Terry, Chuck Tosovsky, Mark Shashek, John Motley, Mark Mestemacher, Herman Shaw and 2012 winner SJ Morrison.

The Lifetime Achievement Award was established in 2009 and is be presented to an exceptional individual who has made a significant positive impact on the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon community through his or her past achievements over a long period of time and has enhanced the quality of life for Edwardsville/Glen Carbon residents. Gary Coffey was the 2009 recipient, the late Dr. Robert Koepke received the honor in 2010, in 2011 Edward T. McCarthy was honored, and in 2012 the late Robert Wetzel received the award.

The Tallerico Leadership Award replaced the ATHENA Award in 2010. Rich Tallerico brought the ATHENA International Award to the Edwarsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce in 1986. The purpose of the Tallerico Leadership Award remains the same - to bring into focus the outstanding professional and business women within our community and to encourage the opening of leadership opportunities for women within the community's workplaces. Joan Lebkeucher received the Tallerico Leadership Award in 2010, Dr. Carol Keene in 2011, and in 2012 Teresa Katubig was honored.

Criteria for the Tallerico Leadership Award are as follows: The local award will recognize an individual who mentors others and provides a role model to encourage women to achieve their full leadership potential as well as for the recipient's own business or professional accomplishments and community service. Both men and women who have demonstrated support for the leadership development of professional women are eligible for the Tallerico Leadership Award.

Previous local ATHENA Award recipients include Edna Wolfe, Delores Gooch, Nina Baird, Rosemary Bratten, Evelyn Bowles, Barbara Crowder, Stephanie Robbins, Jill Dufner, Sue Pedersen, Janet Foehrkolb, Evelyn Wiechman, Joan Foster, Meta Minton, Susan Donnelly, Bobby Ragan, Joyce Williams, Dr. Almeda Lahr-Well, Carol Wetzel, Suzanne Dietrich, Kay Werner, Donna Bardon, Barbara Jurgena-Stamer, Elizabeth Levy, Patricia Peverly.

Thank you for your assistance as we strive to honor those who make Edwardsville and Glen Carbon such great communities in which to live and work.

The Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce provides leadership for the benefit of the business community by promoting economic opportunities, advocating the interests of business, providing members with education and resources, and encouraging mutual support. For information on Ed/Glen Chamber membership, go to edglenchamber.com or call 618.656.7600.

