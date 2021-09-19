ALTON - Multiple residents of Challenge Unlimited's Residential Options group, enjoyed a day they will never forget watching a recent St. Louis Cardinals victory together. Photos of residents who participated are shown.

The St. Louis Cardinals' Party Suite activity at Busch Stadium with residents of Residential Options, a division of Challenge Unlimited headquartered in Alton, "was amazing!," Challenge Unlimited officials said.

"The residents got to enjoy a full buffet of hot dogs, brats, chicken, brisket, nachos, salad, pasta salad, and even a dessert tray. It was a beautiful day for a game and the residents enjoyed having access to both the party suite and their private seats just outside of the suite. They danced, they chanted 'Let’s Go Cards,' and they ate plenty of yummy food, and the unforgettable experience didn’t stop there.

"The staff at Busch Stadium were absolutely incredible in making this a memorable experience for this group. Their hospitality was truly awesome as the 'bartender' of the suite, made sure to make every resident feel welcome and even altered his communication style to meet resident needs by even passing notes to have a conversation with one resident about the game.

"Right before the game ended, one of the ushers came and told the Residential Options staff that he was so thankful for what Residential Options does. He replied that it’s been an unforgettable experience for him too and said he hopes to see this group back soon!"

