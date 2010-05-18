Challenge Unlimited Inc.’s Fort McCoy Site Wins National Award Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Challenge Unlimited’s custodial contract at Fort McCoy in Tomah, WI recently captured the National Commander Small Employer of the Year Award.



The award recognizes a company that promotes success and pays high regard to providing employment opportunities for disabled veterans. Over half of the employees hired at Fort McCoy within the past 12 months have been disabled veterans.



The organization was also noted for accomplishments in promoting National Disability Awareness Month. The month of advocacy takes place in October to raise awareness for individuals with disabilities within the workplace or who are seeking a position in the workplace.



Challenge Unlimited was nominated for the award by an employee from the Wisconsin Office of

Veterans Services who has worked directly with the Fort McCoy site in disabled veteran recruiting

efforts.



Representatives from Challenge Unlimited’s Fort McCoy site will receive the award on Saturday, June 12, during a banquet held at the Radisson Hotel and Conference center in Green Bay, WI.



