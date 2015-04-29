Challenge Unlimited, Inc. Receives CARF three-year accreditation Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - We are pleased to report that Challenge Unlimited, Inc. has been accredited for a period of three years under the employment, community and residential service standards. Challenge Unlimited, Inc. has been CARF-accredited since 1978.



By pursuing and achieving accreditation, Challenge Unlimited, Inc. has demonstrated that it meets international standards for quality and is committed to pursuing excellence. “I am very proud of our team and their overall commitment to the CARF accreditation process.” said Charlotte Hammond, President. “Their commitment is evident by teamwork, cooperation and communication throughout the entire organization.”



This accreditation decision represents the highest level of accreditation that can be awarded to an organization and shows our organization’s substantial conformance to the CARF standards. An organization receiving a Three-Year Accreditation has put itself through a rigorous peer review process. It has demonstrated to a team of surveyors during an on-site visit its commitment to offering programs and services that are measurable, accountable, and of the highest quality.



Challenge Unlimited, Inc. and its affiliate company, Residential Options, is a nonprofit organization that has been providing opportunities to individuals with disabilities since 1959.



CARF is an independent, nonprofit accrediting body whose mission is to promote the quality, value, and optimal outcomes of services through a consultative accreditation process and continuous improvement services that center on enhancing the lives of persons served. Founded in 1966 as the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities, and now known as CARF International, the accrediting body establishes consumer-focused standards to help organizations measure and improve the quality of their programs and services.



We would welcome an opportunity to further acquaint you with our services and respond to your questions. We believe our organization is a valuable asset, and our CARF accreditation underscores our commitment to the community we serve. To learn more about Challenge Unlimited, Inc., visit www.cuinc.org Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip