At its inaugural Arcus Awards on Tuesday evening, November 26, the St. Louis Regional Chamber honored Challenge Unlimited as one of the leaders propelling the St. Louis region forward. Out of hundreds of nominations and six other finalists, Challenge Unlimited was selected by a panel of distinguished business scholars and business executives as the winner of the inaugural Arcus Award for Achievement in Economic Inclusion for demonstrating an exceptional commitment to promoting a diverse and global workforce within the St. Louis region.

Challenge Unlimited’s Executive Officer of Business and Finance Charlotte Hammond said the organization was honored to be a finalist in the category. “We are thrilled to have been chosen as the recipients of the Arcus Award,” said Hammond. “This opportunity has provided Challenge Unlimited with a bigger platform to advance our mission, programs and services to the St. Louis Region, ultimately providing more opportunities to individuals with disabilities.”

“The St. Louis Regional Chamber exists to inspire a greater St. Louis. And that’s what we wanted to celebrate — the companies and organizations who are inspiring others and innovating the way for the region,” said St. Louis Regional Chamber President and CEO Joe Reagan. “We are inspired by the work done by Challenge Unlimited. By showcasing its innovation, we hope to continue the great momentum it has encouraged in our community.”

Latin for “Arch,” the new Arcus Awards come at a time when the grounds of the Gateway Arch — the unifying symbol of the region — are undergoing a transformation through the CityArchRiver 2015 project, which will improve our region’s economy and be a focal point of civic pride. The Arcus Awards replaces the Greater St. Louis Top 50 Awards. The award for Achievement in Economic Inclusion was sponsored by STL Communications, Inc. As part of the award, Challenge Unlimited received an art piece designed by artists from the Third Degree Glass Factory.