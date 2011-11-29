Alton, IL, November 28, 2011 – Challenge Unlimited, Incorporated, headquartered in Alton, IL, has recently partnered with author, Robert J. Kroupa, from Chicago, IL to act as the fulfillment house for his new children’s book – Just Like You – a story about accepting and appreciating everyone’s differences and similarities.

Kroupa chose Challenge Unlimited, Inc. as a partner because of their Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities International (CARF) accreditation and the extremely high standards that come with conformance.

The partnership has given Challenge Unlimited, Inc. yet another way to provide job opportunities and vocational training to individuals with disabilities.

Kroupa explains why he wanted to educate children on this topic, “Through my personal experiences from childhood, helping children understand the value of tolerance and inclusion from a young age has been a passion of mine. I hope Just Like You will inspire children to accept, appreciate, and celebrate the similarities and differences in all of us.”

The topic and lesson gained from this courageous story about two friends with different disabilities who live in Piney Forest and are discriminated against because they do not act, walk, or talk the same as the other creatures is extremely relevant for the people who are packaging the book and fulfilling orders.

The individuals with disabilities that work with Challenge Unlimited, Inc. know all too well about the issues that are covered in this book. Kroupa’s choice to partner with the organization not only provides individuals with disabilities with a paycheck, but also allows the individuals involved to gain fulfillment in knowing they had a part in helping to produce a generation of people that celebrate everyone’s differences and abilities.

Just Like You became available nationwide on October 1 and is being sold on Kroupa’s Just Like You Foundation website at www.justlikeyoufoundation.org and Amazon.com for $16.95. One hundred percent of the proceeds from each book goes to one of the following charities: HollyRod Foundation, PACER Center, Art of Elysium, and The Center For Discovery.

ABOUT JUST LIKE YOU FOUNDATION:

Just Like You Foundation was organized to educate people, from an early age, to accept, appreciate, and celebrate the similarities and differences in all of us. It is a tax-exempt 501©(3) organization. The

Foundation will also support other not-for-profits that assist and aid children while working to help create a more harmonious world for all.

