Challenge Unlimited, Incorporated, is hosting an Open House at their newest company location on Wednesday, January 23rd, from 1:00pm-4:00pm. The Employment Services department of Challenge Unlimited has moved to 94 Northport Drive (next to Jimmy John’s).

The Employment Services department assists job seekers with disabilities in locating and securing employment, as well as learning competitive work skills. Dedicated Employment Services staff ensure the successful placements of individuals receiving services through a customized approach to supports and services. Employment Services staff work with employers to find the right person to fill job openings with dedicated, motivated and capable employees. Employers have confidence in knowing that they are provided with quality candidates. Challenge Unlimited is a partner with the Illinois Division of Rehabilitation Services. Services and supports include: Intake/Recruitment, Work Assessment, Placement Services, Supported Employment, and Employment Enhancement.

For more information about the Employment Services department, contact Dale Sheets, Director of Employment Services, at 618.465.0044 x2001. To learn more about Challenge Unlimited, Inc., visit www.cuinc.org.

