Alton, Ill., (September 29, 2014) – Challenge Unlimited, Inc. is participating in National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM), an annual awareness campaign that takes place each October. The purpose of NDEAM is to educate about disability employment issues and celebrate the many and varied contributions of America's workers with disabilities.

Reflecting this year's theme, “Expect. Employ, Empower,” Challenge Unlimited will be engaging in a variety of activities to educate our employees and our community on disability employment issues and the role they play in fostering a disability-friendly work culture. These efforts include various community outreach events, a company picnic, as well as our second-annual “Walk-a-Day in my Shoes” event, where members of upper-management spend a day working alongside front-line staff.

Employers and employees in all industries can learn more about how to participate in National Disability Employment Awareness Month and ways they can promote its messages — during October and throughout the year — by visiting the ODEP website at www.dol.gov/odep/.

Challenge Unlimited, Inc. provides opportunities for individuals with disabilities which assist them to live, work, and participate in the community. Challenge Unlimited, Inc. and its affiliated companies, Alpha Industries and Residential Options, are known as leaders in offering community rehabilitation services, vocational training, developmental training, educational opportunities, community-integrated housing, and employment to individuals with disabilities. To learn more about Challenge Unlimited, Inc., visit www.cuinc.org.

