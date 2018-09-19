ALTON - Challenge Unlimited (CU) is pleased to announce its newly elected Board Chairperson, Mr. Tom Morrissey of Alton, Illinois.

Morrissey has served on the CU Board of Directors since 2015 and was elected Chairperson by the Board on Monday, September 17. During Morrissey’s time as a board member, he has demonstrated a deep commitment to the $32M organization’s mission and values of assisting people with disability to live, work and participate in their communities.

“I am excited to be a part of the CU organization and continue to grow and be a positive force for the 600+ clients we serve,” said Morrissey about being elected.

Morrissey’s election has been met with a positive response from the Board of Directors and CU’s Senior Management team. “I am pleased to welcome Tom as our new Chairperson,” said Charlotte Hammond, President and CEO of Challenge Unlimited. "Tom brings a wealth of experience and expertise working with nonprofits and has been a tremendous asset to our organization as we further our mission of providing meaningful work to people with disabilities.”

Morrissey has 22 years of non-profit experience serving on the Board at Marquette Catholic High School in Alton, Illinois. He is a Trustee at Saints Peter and Paul’s Church in Alton, as well as Parish Council President and board member prior to being appointed trustee. Morrissey has been employed for 19 years at BJC Health Care in the Revenue Cycle Management department as a lead member of the Claim Status Team.

He resides in Alton with his wife of 25 years, Patty. Together they have three children, Anna, 24, Claire, 23, and Tommy, 20. Morrissey looks forward to his new role, stating, “I am confident that we will continue our track record of being a leader in our industry, creating a diverse and inclusive pathway for people with disability.”

About Challenge Unlimited

As a social entrepreneur, Challenge Unlimited has grown its business services from a single custodial contract to over 50 service and production contracts. The organization delivers quality solutions in facility management, production services and staffing services. An authorized partner of the AbilityOne Program, Challenge Unlimited manages operations across five states: Illinois, Missouri, Ohio, Wisconsin and South Carolina. Today, Challenge Unlimited employs over 900 workers; of which approximately 600 are individuals with disabilities. Visit www.CUINC.org to learn more about our award-winning services.

