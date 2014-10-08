Alton, IL - Area health enthusiasts are invited to participate in the 17th Annual Challenge of the Bluffs Run on Saturday, October 18th, at 10 a.m. Beginning at 200 West Third Street in front of the Riverbender.com Community Center, runners will make their way up a scenic and challenging 5-mile route through the Christian Hill and Fairmount neighborhoods and finish on Belle and 4th Street. Walking participants travel a 2-mile route to Riverview Park and back on the same course.

As part of the awards ceremony, organizer Alton Main Street will be crowning the "King & Queen of the Bluffs", the male and female who make it to the summit first. The entry fee is $25 per entrant if registration is postmarked by Oct 6th and $30 after. Runners will receive a Tek-shirt, awards in each age division, and entry into the Chili Cook-Off after the race. New this year, we will have live music and a beer booth available immediately post-race until 10pm as part of the Downtown Alton Fall Festival.

To sign up for the race, please visit the Events page of www.DowntownAlton.com, where you will find the direct link to register online with Active.com. Or you may download the registration form if you would prefer to pay with a check by mail.

Full Fall Festival Schedule:

10am-Noon - Challenge of the Bluffs (5-mile Run / 2-mile walk)

Noon-3pm - Chili Cook-Off &

Live entertainment from The Waters Trifecta (Rock, Folk, Blues, Zydeco)

3:30-5:30 - Live Entertainment from Watt Hill (Progressive Bluegrass)

5:30-7:00 - Bluegrass Open Jam - bring your stringed instruments, or just listen & enjoy

7:00-8:30 - Live Entertainment from Raw Earth (Urban Tribal Fusion)

8:30-10:00 - Drum Circle - bring your percussion instruments, or just listen & enjoy

Event sponsor opportunities are available at several different levels. Funds raised will support Alton Main Street’s ongoing efforts to improve and promote Downtown Alton.

For more information, please contact Executive Director Sara McGibany at sara@altonmainstreet.org or 618-463-1016.

