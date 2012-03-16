(15 March 2012 – Alton, IL) Area residents are invited to participate in the 15th Annual Challenge of the Bluffs Run on Saturday, March 31st, at 8 a.m., which is a fundraiser for Alton Main Street, a non-profit group that works to promote & improve historic downtown Alton.

Beginning at 200 West Third Street in front of the Riverbender.com Community Center, runners will make their way up a scenic and challenging 5-mile route through the Christian Hill and Fairmount neighborhoods and finish on Belle and 4th Street. Walking participants have the option of a 2-mile route to Riverview Park and back on the same course.

The entry fee is $20 per entrant if registration is postmarked by March 24th and $25 after. Groups of 5 or more who register together are offered a discounted fee of $18. Runners will receive a long-sleeve t-shirt, goodie bag, awards in each age division and post-race refreshments. Online registration is available at www.Active.com, or you may print out the registration form found on the events page of www.AltonMainStreet.org and mail it in with a check for the appropriate fee.

Dr. Kyle Buesteton of Advanced Wellness Chiropractic and Functional Rehab, and Dr. Kelly Bogowith of Saint Anthony’s Physical Therapy Department will be on site to assist runners with any questions they may have regarding sports medicine.

Event sponsor opportunities are available at several different levels. For more information on participating or sponsoring, please call the Alton Main Street office at 618-466-1016 or visit us online at www.AltonMainStreet.org.

