Alton, IL - The Challenge of the Bluffs Run which was set for October 9th has been postponed until the spring due to the numerous fall run/walks in the Riverbend area. If you are on our runners’ mailing list you will receive an updated registration form when the new date is set; if you would like to be added to the list please send a message with “Bluff Run” in the subject line to: info@altonmarketplace.com

