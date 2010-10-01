Challenge of the Bluffs Run Postponed Until Spring 2011
October 1, 2010 8:58 AM
Alton, IL - The Challenge of the Bluffs Run which was set for October 9th has been postponed until the spring due to the numerous fall run/walks in the Riverbend area. If you are on our runners’ mailing list you will receive an updated registration form when the new date is set; if you would like to be added to the list please send a message with “Bluff Run” in the subject line to: info@altonmarketplace.com
