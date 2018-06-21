CHICAGO - The Illinois Workers’ Compensation Commission (IWCC) is pleased to announce that Chairman Joann Fratianni was recently selected to serve a one-year term as President of the Central States Association of the International Association of Industrial Accident Boards and Commissions (IAIABC).

In her role as President, Chairman Fratianni will be tasked with conducting the Central States Spring Seminar, participating in the IAIABC’s national convention, and coordinating opportunities for collaboration between the member states to discuss challenges and experiences arising out of the administration of workers’ compensation laws, particularly those affecting the central region, and to identify and execute opportunities for the various jurisdictions to work together to propose and evaluate solutions to the various challenges faced by workers’ compensation agencies.

In addition to Chairman Fratianni’s elevation to the office of President, IWCC General Counsel Ron Rascia was selected for induction into the IAIABC Central States Association’s Hall of Fame, an honor reserved for public officials and administrators who have made a substantial and meaningful impact on the workers’ compensation system in their state and the central states region, at large.

The Commission wishes to formally congratulate Chairman Joann Fratianni and General Counsel Ron Rascia for these well-deserved honors.

Article continues after sponsor message

The IAIABC is the largest trade association of workers' compensation jurisdictional agencies in North America. Along with these government entities, various private organizations involved in the delivery of workers' compensation coverage and benefits participate in the IAIABC.

The IAIABC works to improve and clarify laws, identify best practices, develop and implement standards, and provide education and information sharing. The IAIABC strives to gather the best resources available to solve the practical administrative and regulatory challenges of its members.

The Central States Association of the IAIABC is an association of jurisdictional workers' compensation agencies from the central region of the US, including Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. The Central States Association Spring Seminar, which took place in Madison, Wisconsin on June 14-15 this year, brings together regulators and private sector leaders from the central region of the US to discuss policy, regulation, and legislation.

Learn more at https://www.iaiabc.org/iaiabc/Central_States_Association.asp.

The IWCC is the state agency that resolves disputes between employees and employers regarding work-related injuries and illnesses. It is a no-fault system that strives to assure financial protection for injured workers and their dependents at a fair cost to employers.

More like this: