EDWARDSVILLE - Amazon appears to be coming to Madison County, but Madison County Chairman Alan Dunstan wanted to be clear he is still waiting on the company to make an official announcement.

Talk surfaced intensely in recent days that the Seattle-based company will utilize one warehouse with 500 to 600 employees. It has been speculated for several weeks that Amazon would locate here in the new Lakeview Commerce Center warehouse area.

“I want Amazon to announce it,” Dunstan said. “I would love to have Amazon in Madison County. There will be a lot of good-paying jobs if they come here.”

Dunstan said he has heard that Amazon has been advertising for jobs at what would be the new center. Building permits also have apparently been taken out in Amazon’s name.

The county chairman said he is excited about what the new Lakeview Commerce Center warehouse area will add to the already bustling Gateway Commerce Center for the region. He said the area has developed a nationwide reputation for its distribution centers.

Lakeview Commerce Center is visible off Interstate-255 and located by several other major highway and rail routes for distribution purposes. This area is centrally located for distribution to both coasts of the United States, making it a big draw for businesses with nationwide ties.

Amazon’s corporate office headquarters is at 345 Boren Ave., Seattle, Wash.

E-mail and phone messages have not yet been returned from the Amazon corporate office about the location of a regional center in Edwardsville.

