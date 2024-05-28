EDWARDSVILLE - Mathis, Marifian & Richter, Ltd. (MMR) attorney, Chad J. Richter was elected as President of the Madison County (Illinois) Bar Association at the organization’s annual meeting on May 23. Richter has been progressively involved within the organization, having held positions as the Recording Secretary, Treasurer, as well as the First and Second Vice Presidents.

Richter, a shareholder at the firm's Edwardsville office, focuses his practice in business law, trusts and estates, probate litigation, real estate law, commercial law, and civil litigation. With a background in commercial transactions, he developed his skills in both litigation and transactional practice before joining MMR.

The Madison County Bar Association (MCBA) is a legal organization comprising over 600 attorneys dedicated to serving the legal needs of lawyers and residents of Madison County, Illinois for nearly 100 years. Acting as both a professional network and a legal resource for the community, the MCBA is committed to fostering the science of jurisprudence, advocating for legal reform, enhancing the administration of justice, and improving the public's perception of the legal profession through various outreach initiatives and service programs.

Since 1984, Mathis, Marifian & Richter, Ltd. is a law firm serving clients in the St. Louis and Southern Illinois regions. The firm has offices in Belleville and Edwardsville, Illinois, as well as St. Louis, Missouri. MMR’s shareholders and associates possess knowledge and experience in practice areas that include business law, civil and commercial litigation, taxation, estate planning, banking law, and more. For more information, please visit www.mmrltd.com.

The Madison County (Illinois) Bar Association is a not-for-profit corporation whose mission is to serve the local community, provide outreach to local citizens, promote the highest ethical standards of the legal profession, and offer professional services to the public. For more information, please visit www.madcobar.com.

