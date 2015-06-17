CF Cycle for Life St. Charles County Smartt Field Airport
Fly us to the cure! Embrace your inner top gun on 10/17/15 & ride in the Actavis+Allergen CF Cycle for Life, a fully-supported charity ride through the beautiful terrain of St. Charles County with 3 route options: 25, 50, or Century. Relish the unique ambiance of the Start/Finish at St. Charles County Smartt Field Airport, home to the Commemorative Air Force, historic artifacts, aircraft and ground support vehicles. Enjoy breakfast, well-stocked rest stops every 10-12 miles, SAG & mechanical support, & victory party with live music. Cyclists will transform into pilots as they navigate our quest to cure cystic fibrosis.
