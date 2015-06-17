CF Cycle for Life St. Charles County Smartt Field Airport Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Fly us to the cure! Join Actavis+Allergen CF Cycle for Life, a fully-supported ride (25, 50, or 100 miles) on October 17, 2015. Relish the unique ambiance of Start/Finish at St. Charles County Smartt Field Airport. Enjoy breakfast, well-stocked rest stops, SAG & bike support, & victory party with live music. Cyclists will transform into pilots as they navigate our quest to cure cystic fibrosis. Article continues after sponsor message Fly us to the cure! Embrace your inner top gun on 10/17/15 & ride in the Actavis+Allergen CF Cycle for Life, a fully-supported charity ride through the beautiful terrain of St. Charles County with 3 route options: 25, 50, or Century. Relish the unique ambiance of the Start/Finish at St. Charles County Smartt Field Airport, home to the Commemorative Air Force, historic artifacts, aircraft and ground support vehicles. Enjoy breakfast, well-stocked rest stops every 10-12 miles, SAG & mechanical support, & victory party with live music. Cyclists will transform into pilots as they navigate our quest to cure cystic fibrosis. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip