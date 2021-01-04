SAINT PETERS, Mo. – Author Pam Grewall has released her debut book “How to Help Yourself to Be Who You Want to Be: A Simple Guide for Those Who Are Ready to Take Charge and Redirect Their Lives.” This inspiring text strives to enable teenagers, young adults and adults to take charge of their lives and allow for change and self-growth. Grewall will help readers understand that it is okay not to be perfect but that should not prevent them from improving.

Throughout the book, the author discusses how to reflect on options and make informed choices, come to understand oneself, take responsibility and be patient along the way. The book presents short stories, inspirational quotes and productive thinking questions that give a simple yet entertaining approach that readers of any age will understand. The author encourages readers that no matter what point they are at in life, it is never too late to change and look ahead.

“As a certified life coach, I was inspired to write this book to help others live their best lives,” said Grewall. “When my children were growing up, I always had friends tell me that I should look into counseling because of the connection I had with children and young adults. Being able to talk to them from a counseling perspective encouraged me to continue helping others.”

“How to Help Yourself to Be Who You Want to Be” shows that despite the negativity and struggles that come with life, one can rise up and learn to accept themselves. Ultimately, Grewall offers readers guidance for living a meaningful life, making the changes to do so and that they are not alone in their journey towards self-acceptance.

About the author

Pam Grewall was a teacher, a business owner and worked in the nonprofit sector and entertainment industry. She was a speaker on a panel discussion about roles of religious organizations to prevent domestic violence. She enjoys reading, writing and helping others to be their best selves as a certified life coach.

