SPRINGFIELD – Pvt. Stephen Owens, of Centreville, Illinois, was sworn into the Illinois Army National Guard Dec. 22, at the St. Louis Military Entrance Processing Station.

Owens enlisted as an 88M, Motor Transportation Operator, and is assigned Company M, Recruit Sustainment Program in Shiloh, Illinois.

Upon completion of his initial training, Owens will be assigned to the 1844th Transportation Company.

Owens is a junior at Cahokia High School, Cahokia, Illinois. Owens enlisted under the Split Training Option, and will attend Basic Training between his junior and senior years at Cahokia High School. After graduation, Owens will attend Motor Transportation Operator School in 2019.

After successfully completing his training, Owens will be eligible for the Illinois National Guard Grant, which pays 100 percent of college tuition while he works as a full-time student and a part-time Soldier. She will also be eligible for the Select Reserve G.I. Bill and federal tuition assistance.

The Recruiting and Retention Battalion and Company M congratulate Owens and welcome him into the Illinois Army National Guard.

