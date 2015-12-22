MT. PLEASANT, Mich. – Central Michigan surged in the fourth period Monday to defeat SIUE women's basketball squad 78-65 at McGuirk Arena.

Central Michigan, 5-4, used a 30-point effort from Cassie Breen to push past the Cougars, 5-8. Breen shot 10 of 19 from the field, including eight three-pointers. The Chippewas outscored the Cougars 16-2 to open the fourth period.

SIUE led at halftime 33-26 and held a 57-55 edge after three periods.

"We stopped moving and doing everything that we had been doing for three periods," said SIUE Head Coach Paula Buscher. "We found breakdowns in their defense and then all of sudden we were stagnant."

Central Michigan connected on 12 three-pointers, the most by a Cougar opponent this season.

"We got frustrated because of what happened on the defensive end," said Buscher "You can't let a shooter get hot. We made little mistakes that were the difference."

The Cougars jumped out to an early 7-0 lead in the game and pushed the lead to as much as 13 points in the first half.

CoCo Moore scored all nine of her points over the first 20 minutes of play. Gwen Adams was the leading scorer for the Cougars with 14 followed by 12 each from Sidney Smith and Shronda Butts. Donshel Beck added 10 points for SIUE.

"When we played well," noted Buscher, "we played very well."

Presley Hudson scored the other four three-pointers for the Chippewas and finished with 16 points. Da'Jourie Turner and Tinara Moore added 13 and 10 points, respectively. CMU shot 40 percent for the game (26-65) and 42.9 percent (12-28) from three-point range.

Buscher challenged her team after Saturday's loss to improve their performance on the boards. The Cougars did just that with a 46-38 edge in rebounding against a team with a plus-seven rebounding margin.

"Our biggest challenge is to play 40 minutes," said Buscher. "We did some things today that I was pretty hard on them about and we showed some great strides, but we have to complete games."

SIUE completed its nonconference portion of the schedule and next begins Ohio Valley Conference play Dec. 31 at Jacksonville State.

"We don't think we played to our abilities during the nonconference season, and we have to learn from that," said Buscher. "Now it starts 0-0. It's a new season now."

