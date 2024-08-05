MARION - Centerstone will sponsor their annual Life;Story 5K to raise money and awareness for suicide prevention.

As an organization, Centerstone provides mental health and substance use treatment to communities across Illinois. On Sept. 7, 2024, their Life;Story 5K in Marion, Illinois invites community members to run or walk in person or virtually as a way to prevent suicide.

“This is what we are about,” explained Erin Camfield, Centerstone’s Director of Advancement. “This event represents Centerstone as a whole. It’s so much more than just a 5K.”

While the event is in Marion, participants can join virtually from anywhere in the country. In Marion, the 5K will include speakers and a free Health and Wellness Expo. Organizations can set up their tables for free at the expo. Camfield explained that the goal is to involve as many organizations and attendees as possible to share information about mental health and suicide prevention.

When you register for the event, you can note if you are participating in honor or memory of a loved one. These names will be printed on posters at the event to recognize community members who were lost to suicide or who survived suicidal thoughts or attempts.

The 5K costs $35 to register. All funds raised through the Marion Life;Story 5K will stay in Illinois and support Centerstone programs throughout the state.

There are discounts for veterans and first responders, and all young people under age 18 can register for free with the promo code “STUDENT.” College students can receive a $15 discount with the code “COLLEGE.”

“Suicide is unfortunately one of the leading causes of death for our youth,” Camfield said. “This year, we really want to make sure that youth realize there’s help out there, that there are other ways that they can overcome their fears, their anxieties, whatever thoughts that are going through their heads, without harming themselves, and to understand that their life matters, their story matters.”

Youth under age 18 will still receive a t-shirt and medal when they register for free. Camfield hopes to see many young people participating in the Life;Story 5K this year.

To offer this initiative, Centerstone is looking for more sponsors to support the 5K. With every $500 sponsorship, 15 young people can participate for free. Businesses and individuals who sponsor the event will be recognized during the 5K. Email Erin.Camfield@centerstone.org for more information about sponsorships.

“Support a good cause and really just get out there and be a part of this event and be an advocate for suicide prevention,” Camfield added. “It’s just wonderful to see people happy, healthy, and their lives forever changed for the better because they had the courage and the strength to ask for help and they had resources like Centerstone to give them what they need for recovery.”

Camfield shared that she has lost a few people to suicide, and she will be walking in memory of a close friend who left behind a son. She hopes the Life;Story 5K will help people realize that there is help out there. Centerstone and other organizations are here to offer that help.

“This event is not just about remembering those who may have had suicidal thoughts or attempted suicide. It’s about empowering individuals, families, about letting them know what kind of help is out there, that there’s no shame in the thoughts and feelings that you’re having,” Camfield said. “We all have struggles in our lives, and when you have struggles, it’s important that you have a support system. And if you don’t have a mental health support system and you’re struggling with your mental health needs, there is help. Centerstone is here to help.”

For more information about Centerstone, or to register for the Life;Story 5K, visit Centerstone.org or RecoverWithUs.org.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

