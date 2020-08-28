ALTON – Centerstone’s clinical manager, Brittany McCrady, will present at the When Mental Health Hits Home virtual conference on Friday, August 28, 2020.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

McCrady’s presentation is titled “Overwhelmed, Overloaded, Overwrought: Navigating a Year of Changes and Uncertainty with Awareness and Mindfulness.” McCrady will speak about balancing mental health during challenging times.

“Together, we will explore how to move from isolation to inclusion by shifting from mindlessness and mind fullness to mindfulness,” said McCrady, LCSW.

When Mental Health Hits Home is an annual conference hosted by the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows. The conference will be virtual this year and attendees can sign up at Snows.org/Help.

More like this:

Sep 1, 2023 - Madison County Recognizes Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

Sep 29, 2023 - Dave And Marla Thomas On Mental Illness, Fame And "Loving Beyond Reason"

Sep 6, 2023 - Centerstone Life; Story Champion Award Winners Announced

Aug 31, 2023 - Gov. Pritzker Announces Increased Access To Mental Health Services For Rural Farmers And Agricultural Communities

Aug 17, 2023 - Durbin Speaks At Department Of Justice National Conference On Supporting Victims Of Crime

 