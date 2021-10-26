RICHMOND, IN— Centerstone, a not-for-profit health system specializing in mental health and substance use disorder services, is hosting a free virtual screening of the documentary, “100 Miles to Redemption” on Friday, October 29 at 7 pm Eastern/ 6 pm Central.

“100 Miles to Redemption” follows the real-life journey of Army Veteran Shawn Livingston, and his battle with PTSD after his deployment in the Army. Shawn becomes addicted to drugs, and eventually finds a path to recovery by becoming an ultra-marathon runner. The screening of the film is just one part of Centerstone’s goal to help shed light on struggles that addiction can bring within a family, and encourage others that it is not too late to seek treatment and mend relationships.

“Centerstone is thrilled for the opportunity to offer a screening of this film. We strongly believe in its message that anyone can get help for an addiction, and there is hope for anyone struggling. We are excited to share this message with youth and families in our communities,” says Kris Nunn, Manager of Child and Family Services for Centerstone.

“100 Miles to Redemption” was created in part to help promote conversations about mental health challenges, substance use disorders, and how quickly these issues can overwhelm young people,” says Nunn. “Trauma is a very serious issue that many young people experience. This film is so impactful because it shows just how quickly substance use disorder can become problematic. Our hope is that those watching can learn from Shawn’s story and know that they are not alone.”

Following the end of the film, there will be a Q&A session with Army Veteran Shawn Livingston.

In an effort to promote safety during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Centerstone is hosting the screening and the Q&A with Shawn Livingston on Facebook Live. The screening will take place on October 29 at 7 pm Eastern/ 6 pm Central and last approximately two hours. This event is offered at no cost but those wishing to participate must register in advance by clicking this website. For more information or to register click here.

About Centerstone

Centerstone is a not-for-profit health system providing mental health and substance use disorder treatments. Services are available nationally through the operation of outpatient clinics, residential programs, the use of telehealth, and an inpatient hospital. Centerstone also features specialized programs for the military community, therapeutic foster care, children’s services, and employee assistance programs. Centerstone’s Research Institute provides guidance through research and technology, leveraging the best practices for use in all our communities. Centerstone’s Foundation secures philanthropic resources to support the work and mission of delivering care that changes people’s lives.

