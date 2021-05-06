WEST FRANKFORT — Centerstone, a not-for-profit health system specializing in mental health and substance use disorder services, is hosting a three-part series of no-cost educational events featuring advocate, speaker and former NFL player Gaelin Elmore.

Hosted by Centerstone's children and family services division, this three-part virtual series will focus on the adversity faced by many of today's children. Elmore, who spent more than 10 years in the foster care system, draws on his experiences and successes in navigating challenging life circumstances to help influence participants and help them navigate some of these common barriers.

Each of the three virtual events are free and participants can register here. Continuing education units (CEUs) are available.

· Life on the Other Side (For children and teens age 10 and up) — Tuesday, May 11 from 6-7:30 p.m. CDT: Elmore will use his life experiences to relate with youth in attendance while tearing down limiting beliefs they have about themselves, their capabilities and their futures. Elmore will share insightful stories and experiences that participants can relate to and see themselves in, creating a connection that will lead to inspiration and encouragement in the face of adversity.

· Revising Adversity (For adult counselors, teachers, social workers and other professionals who work with children) — Tuesday, May 18 from 6-7:30 p.m. CDT: This presentation will highlight the intersection of adversity and trauma and will focus on Galein's two-pronged approach that is grounded in the concepts of inspiration and application. Elmore will discuss specific beliefs and practices that can help participants change their outlook on adversity in their work, as well as the adversity in the lives of youth they serve.

Battle to Belong (For children, adults, families and professionals who work with youth) — Tuesday, May 25 from 6-7:30 p.m. CDT: Diversity and inclusion have become buzz words that often stop there. The battle to belong focuses on simplifying these concepts to the basic human necessity of belonging. Elmore will share from his expertise having to navigate different cultures and racial contexts while focusing on Emotional Intelligence (EQ) to lead to growth and change.

This training is sponsored by the CT3 program.

Other CT3 training events in 2021 include:

June 30 – ACEs

July 28 – Trauma 101

Aug 25 – Childhood Trauma

Sept 29 – Stewards of Children

Oct 27 – The Effects of Domestic Violence on Children

Nov 10 – Secondary Trauma

Dec 8 – Trauma 101

“CT3’s aim is to increase access to trauma-focused treatment for children, adolescents and their families who have experienced traumatic events, including children and adolescents involved in the juvenile justice system and children of veterans,” said Ragan, CT3 Trauma Training and Care Coordinator.

The counties covered in the CT3 program include Franklin, Jackson, Madison, Perry, Randolph, St. Clair, Union, Washington and Williamson.

Article continues after sponsor message

CT3 services include:

Direct trauma and treatment services

Therapy

Care management

Professional training and community education

Outreach and engagement

Screening and assessment

Linkages to services and supports

CT3 develops and maintains local capacity to implement trauma-informed practices and provide evidence-based, informed trauma treatment interventions. The goals of the program are:

Establish a community-based, culturally competent, quality, accessible program to provide and increase access to effective trauma focused treatment and services systems for children, adolescents, and their families who witness or experience traumatic events.

Develop a sound infrastructure and increase community capacity to implement trauma-informed services for the focus population.

Improve the health status and outcomes for young children – ages 2 to 9 years old, adolescents – ages 10 to 17 years old, and families as measured at intake, 6 months and discharge follow-up.

Develop and disseminate a thoroughly documented model with measurable objectives for statewide and national replication and adoption.

About Centerstone

Centerstone is a not-for-profit health system providing mental health and substance use disorder treatments. Services are available nationally through the operation of outpatient clinics, residential programs, the use of telehealth and an inpatient hospital. Centerstone also features specialized programs for the military community, therapeutic foster care, children’s services and employee assistance programs. Centerstone’s Research Institute provides guidance through research and technology, leveraging the best practices for use in all our communities. Centerstone’s Foundation secures philanthropic resources to support the work and mission of delivering care that changes people’s lives.

About Gaelin Elmore

Gaelin Elmore is a leading keynote speaker, adversity revisionist, thought leader and facilitator in the child welfare space. As a University of Minnesota graduate, Gaelin uses his degree to inspire and educate from the stage. However, what really makes Gaelin unique in the child welfare space is his lived experience. He spent more than 10 of his first 13 years of life in foster care and bouncing from home to home. During his stay in foster care, Gaelin was abused and neglected.

He used this experience with adversity to shape his outlook on life then, and he uses it to shape other's outlook on adversity now. Gaelin works full-time in the nonprofit space, previously serving youth with adverse backgrounds in the Twin Cities. Now, Gaelin works with a nonprofit that focuses on the education and advocacy of local communities and the foster care system. When not speaking or inspiring change, Gaelin enjoys spending time with his beautiful wife, Micaela, and 1 year old daughter, Laniah.

More like this: