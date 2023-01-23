ALTON - Centerstone, a nonprofit health system specializing in mental health and substance use disorder treatments, will host the quarterly Southern Illinois Opioid Response Advisory Council on February 27 from 1-2 p.m. CT on Zoom.

The Southern Illinois Opioid Response Advisory Council was created to help establish a collective understanding of the existing efforts and initiatives occurring in the Southern Illinois region to address the opioid crisis, identify gaps, promote evidence-based strategies and policies designed to combat this public health crisis, and to support the development of Centerstone's Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) hub-and-spoke model. All sectors of the community are welcome to participate in the advisory council and its meetings.

It is a great way to stay connected with all of the impactful initiatives and life-changing programs taking place across Southern Illinois,? Stearns said. ?If you are passionate about recovery, work in healthcare, have lived experience, or want to discover new ways to get involved in the community, I would recommend joining the Southern Illinois Opioid Response Advisory Council.

To register for the meeting, visit http://bit.ly/SIORAC22.

For more information, contact Stearns at Samuel.Stearns@Centerstone.org.

The Council began meeting in August of 2021 during the pandemic over Zoom and meets quarterly on the last Monday of the month at 1 pm CST. The Council is open to everyone in the community and has representation from a wide variety of regional healthcare and recovery-based organizations. All meetings are hosted virtually and take place over Zoom.

About Centerstone

Centerstone is a nonprofit health system providing mental health and substance use disorder treatments. Services are available nationally through the operation of outpatient clinics, residential programs, the use of telehealth, and an inpatient hospital. Centerstone also features specialized programs for the military community, therapeutic foster care, children's services and employee assistance programs. Centerstone's Research Institute provides guidance through research and technology, leveraging the best practices for use in all our communities. Centerstone's Foundation secures philanthropic resources to support the work and mission of delivering care that changes people's lives.

