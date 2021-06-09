WEST FRANKFORT – Centerstone, a national leader in behavioral health care, will host a free, virtual What About The Leaders: Helping Leaders Provide Positive Support During Times Of Crisis two-day training August 3 and 5 from 1-3 p.m. CEUs and educator professional development hours are available.

When working to provide positive leadership to employees struggling with work or personal change, due to situations like the COVID 19 pandemic, providing support to leaders is of utmost importance. This training will help support those in any leadership role learn applicable and intentional practices that will aid in positively supporting those around them.

This two-part training will be presented by Niki Grajewski, LCSW, Clinical Manager with Centerstone. This training is open to anyone in a leadership role, including community leaders, school administrators, supervisors, and more.

Objectives of the training include:

Understand types of leadership

Understand the component of Servant Leadership

Learn about and be able to apply components of the Culture of Gentleness framework of supporting people

Identify and apply ways to provide positive support and leadership during times of change/crisis

This training has 4 hours of continuing education approved for IL LCPC / LPC, IL LCSW / LSW, and IL Nursing (LPN, RN, APN) under IDFPR Professional Counselor CE License No. 197.000263 and IDFPR Nurse CE Sponsor License No. 236.000184. Participants must attend each day of training to receive CEUs. Educator professional development hours will be provided by the Illinois Education Association.

Space is limited to 50 attendees. To register, visit http://bit.ly/0821Leaders. For more information, contact niki.grajewski@centerstone.org.

This training is sponsored by the Centerstone’s Building Compassionate Communities (BCC) program.

Building Compassionate Communities help families and communities with everything that goes into being a family, while focusing on strengthening resilience, improving access to healthcare, and enhancing the overall mental health service array.

Article continues after sponsor message

“BCC serves anyone who is a part of a child’s life,” said Schumacher. “The program’s focus is improving the lives of children and their families, but the impact is felt by every person in their lives – other nearby family members, teachers, coaches, counselors and so on.

BCC works with non-profits, school districts, healthcare systems and other community partners to focus on improving the lives of children and families. BCC supports the Family Services program at Centerstone. Family Services provides telehealth, at-home, office or in-school services. Family Services counselors help families with:

Mental health screenings

Mental health services for youth and families members

Juvenile justice system navigation

Special education and individualized education plan (IEP) help

Reducing stereotypes and stigma related to mental health

Preventative care

Access to care

Immediate and long-term needs for families of children impacted by mental health

Peer provided services

Support groups

Parent education groups

“When a family isn’t functioning well for whatever reason, children are deeply affected. Some families have broken pieces that Centerstone wishes to help put back together. Together we can find what’s missing and make your family feel whole again,” said Schumacher. “Additionally, Southern Illinois has seen a rise in poverty over time. This comes with challenges to accessing nutrition, mental health help and basic self-care. As poverty increases, the quality of these items decreases. We’re working with community partners to increase the quality of life for children and families in these communities, which will in turn improve this part of the state.”

BCC supports communities, children, and families who live in Franklin, Jackson, Perry and Williamson counties. The Family Services program primarily works with local schools to provide mental health services to children with Medicaid.

There are multiple ways to get started with the Family Services program at Centerstone:

Families can take the initiative and call 1-877-HOPE123 (877-467-3123). When you call, make sure you know what school district your student is in attendance and your insurance information. You don’t have to know exactly what kind of help you need to receive it – once you’re connected, our staff will guide you through the process.

Schools can recommend families. Every partner school has a referral process through which they can refer a family directly to a counselor. From here, a program coordinator will help the family and begin services.

Outside agencies, such as hospitals, can get a family connected to Family Services. The process is similar to that for families: the agency will call 1-877-HOPE123 and begin the initial screening there.

For more information, visit Centerstone.org/bcc or contact us today at 1-877-HOPE123.

About Centerstone

Centerstone is a not-for-profit health system providing mental health and substance use disorder treatments. Services are available nationally through the operation of outpatient clinics, residential programs, the use of telehealth and an inpatient hospital. Centerstone also features specialized programs for the military community, therapeutic foster care, children’s services and employee assistance programs. Centerstone’s Research Institute provides guidance through research and technology, leveraging the best practices for use in all our communities. Centerstone’s Foundation secures philanthropic resources to support the work and mission of delivering care that changes people’s lives.

More like this: