WEST FRANKFORT – Centerstone, a national leader in behavioral health care, will host a free, virtual “High in Plain Sight” presentation by Jermaine “Tall Cop” Galloway on May 14 from 1-3 p.m. via Zoom. CEUs and CPDUs are available.

"Tall Cop" will provide free, wraparound-type training that will provide education, prevention and enforcement to address the concerns with underage drinking and drug problems within our communities. This training will help participants detect alcohol and drug problems and fight them within our communities as a whole. Jermaine will discuss designer drugs, stash clothing, and alcohol and drugs concerns with our youth in rural areas.

Objectives of the training include:

Attendees will leave with an understanding on the new drug trends affecting youth in rural communities

Attendees will leave with an understanding on how to put a stop to what drug trends are influencing our youth

Officer Jermaine Galloway, an Idaho law enforcement officer since 1997, created Tall Cop Says Stop™. Regarded as one of America’s top experts in various drug and alcohol trends, he has specialized in underage drinking and drug enforcement for more than 15 years. Since 2009, Officer Galloway has won four national awards and one international award for his work. In addition to his numerous talks at conferences and other events, he has personally trained more than 105,000 people nationwide. Officer Galloway’s many years of experience have taught him one thing above all else. In his words, “You can’t stop what you don’t know™.”

This training has 2 hours of continuing education approved for IL LCPC / LPC, IL LCSW / LSW, and IL Nursing (LPN, RN, APN) under IDFPR Professional Counselor CE License No. 197.000263 and IDFPR Nurse CE Sponsor License No. 236.000184. This training also offers 2 hours of Continued Professional Development Credit.

To register, visit http://bit.ly/051421. For more information, contact Christina Rodgers at Christina.Rodgers@centerstone.org or call Centerstone at 1-877-HOPE123 (877-467-3123).

Centerstone’s Building Compassionate Communities (BCC) and Substance Use Prevention (SUP) programs sponsor this training.

Centerstone’s SUP program aims to increase the availability of high-quality alcohol, tobacco and other drug prevention services for 7th-10th graders in Jackson and Williamson counties in Illinois.

“I have attended several ‘Tall Cop’ trainings over the last few years both in person and virtually. Jermaine has so much to offer educators, health professionals, counselors, social workers, law enforcement, and community members,” said Christina Rodgers, Centerstone Prevention Specialist. “Since drug trends are changing constantly, this training is definitely one you don’t want to miss!”

Goals of the SUP program include:

Reducing the rate of alcohol use among 8th-12th graders

Reducing non-medical use of prescription drugs among 8th-12th graders

Increasing/maintaining participation of public schools Illinois Youth Survey

SUP delivers evidenced-based curricula in service areas and plans and executes two communication campaigns about prescription drug misuse, vaping and underage drinking. SUP has an established Youth Advisory Committee that assists in Prevention Week and raises awareness of local drug take-back programs.

Building Compassionate Communities help families and communities with everything that goes into being a family, while focusing on strengthening resilience, improving access to healthcare, and enhancing the overall mental health service array.

“BCC serves anyone who is a part of a child’s life,” said Schumacher. “The program’s focus is improving the lives of children and their families, but the impact is felt by every person in their lives – other nearby family members, teachers, coaches, counselors and so on.”

BCC works with non-profits, school districts, healthcare systems and other community partners to focus on improving the lives of children and families. BCC supports the Family Services program at Centerstone. Family Services provides telehealth, at-home, office or in-school services. Family Services counselors help families with:

Mental health screenings

Mental health services for youth and families members

Juvenile justice system navigation

Special education and individualized education plan (IEP) help

Reducing stereotypes and stigma related to mental health

Preventative care

Access to care

Immediate and long-term needs for families of children impacted by mental health

Peer provided services

Support groups

Parent education groups

“When a family isn’t functioning well for whatever reason, children are deeply affected. Some families have broken pieces that Centerstone wishes to help put back together. Together we can find what’s missing and make your family feel whole again,” said Schumacher. “Additionally, Southern Illinois has seen a rise in poverty over time. This comes with challenges to accessing nutrition, mental health help and basic self-care. As poverty increases, the quality of these items decreases. We’re working with community partners to increase the quality of life for children and families in these communities, which will in turn improve this part of the state.”

BCC supports communities, children, and families who live in Franklin, Jackson, Perry and Williamson counties. The Family Services program primarily works with local schools to provide mental health services to children with Medicaid.

There are multiple ways to get started with the Family Services program at Centerstone:

Families can take the initiative and call 1-877-HOPE123 (877-467-3123). When you call, make sure you know what school district your student is in attendance and your insurance information. You don’t have to know exactly what kind of help you need to receive it – once you’re connected, our staff will guide you through the process.

Schools can recommend families. Every partner school has a referral process through which they can refer a family directly to a counselor. From here, a program coordinator will help the family and begin services.

Outside agencies, such as hospitals, can get a family connected to Family Services. The process is similar to that for families: the agency will call 1-877-HOPE123 and begin the initial screening there.

For more information, visit Centerstone.org/bcc or contact us today at 1-877-HOPE123.

