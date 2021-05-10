WEST FRANKFORT – Centerstone, a national leader in behavioral health care, will host a free, virtual Developmental Assets & Developmental Relationships: Connections that Help Youth Thrive two-day training by the Search Institute June 9-10 from 9-11 a.m. CEUs and CPDUs are available.

The Search Institute’s Developmental Assets® Framework articulates a broad ecology of youth development, giving communities, schools, and programs a common language to support positive development. The framework focuses on a set of internal factors (social-emotional strengths, values, and commitments) and external factors that protect from risks and promote thriving. Developmental relationships are the roots of youth success. The framework identifies five critical elements and actions that make a relationship developmental, helping youth be and become their best selves. This workshop will provide participants with a foundational understanding of both these frameworks and ways to use them to foster positive youth development.

Objectives of the training include:

Discover the practical power of these two positive frameworks to guide their work with youth

Examine how Developmental Assets and Developmental Relationships can strengthen their practices and programs

Take home practical tools and strategies for building relationships with young people

Search Institute is a nonprofit organization that studies and works to strengthen youth success in schools, coalitions, youth and family organizations, and the faith community.

The Search Institute’s Developmental Assets® are 40 research-based, positive experiences and qualities that influence young people’s development, helping them become caring, responsible, and productive adults. Over time, studies of more than 5 million young people consistently show that the more assets that young people have, the less likely they are to engage in a wide range of high-risk behaviors and the more likely they are to thrive.

This training has 4 hours of continuing education credit offered through the Search Institute. Participants must attend each day of training to receive CEUs/CPDUs.

To register, visit http://bit.ly/060921. For more information, contact Zachary Schumacher at (618) 534-1663 or Zachary.Schumacher@centerstone.org.

This training is sponsored by the Centerstone’s Building Compassionate Communities (BCC) program.

Building Compassionate Communities help families and communities with everything that goes into being a family, while focusing on strengthening resilience, improving access to healthcare, and enhancing the overall mental health service array.

“BCC serves anyone who is a part of a child’s life,” said Schumacher. “The program’s focus is improving the lives of children and their families, but the impact is felt by every person in their lives – other nearby family members, teachers, coaches, counselors and so on.

BCC works with non-profits, school districts, healthcare systems and other community partners to focus on improving the lives of children and families. BCC supports the Family Services program at Centerstone. Family Services provides telehealth, at-home, office or in-school services. Family Services counselors help families with:

Mental health screenings

Mental health services for youth and families members

Juvenile justice system navigation

Special education and individualized education plan (IEP) help

Reducing stereotypes and stigma related to mental health

Preventative care

Access to care

Immediate and long-term needs for families of children impacted by mental health

Peer provided services

Support groups

Parent education groups

“When a family isn’t functioning well for whatever reason, children are deeply affected. Some families have broken pieces that Centerstone wishes to help put back together. Together we can find what’s missing and make your family feel whole again,” said Schumacher. “Additionally, Southern Illinois has seen a rise in poverty over time. This comes with challenges to accessing nutrition, mental health help and basic self-care. As poverty increases, the quality of these items decreases. We’re working with community partners to increase the quality of life for children and families in these communities, which will in turn improve this part of the state.”

BCC supports communities, children, and families who live in Franklin, Jackson, Perry and Williamson counties. The Family Services program primarily works with local schools to provide mental health services to children with Medicaid.

There are multiple ways to get started with the Family Services program at Centerstone:

Families can take the initiative and call 1-877-HOPE123 (877-467-3123). When you call, make sure you know what school district your student is in attendance and your insurance information. You don’t have to know exactly what kind of help you need to receive it – once you’re connected, our staff will guide you through the process.

Schools can recommend families. Every partner school has a referral process through which they can refer a family directly to a counselor. From here, a program coordinator will help the family and begin services.

Outside agencies, such as hospitals, can get a family connected to Family Services. The process is similar to that for families: the agency will call 1-877-HOPE123 and begin the initial screening there.

For more information, visit Centerstone.org/bcc or contact us today at 1-877-HOPE123.

