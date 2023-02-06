ALTON - Centerstone, a national leader in behavioral health care, will host the free Substance Use Levels of Care: A Recovery Journey webinar on Tuesday, February 28 from noon to 1 p.m. CT.

This training has 1 hour of continuing education (CEUs) approved for IL LCPC / LPC, IL LCSW / LSW, and IL Nursing (LPN, RN, APN) under IDFPR Professional Counselor CE License No. 197.000263 and IDFPR Nurse CE Sponsor License No. 236.000184.

This virtual webinar will explore the topic of substance use treatment and its various levels of care. Participants will have the opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of the different levels of care and how to apply them in real-world scenarios.

Additionally, the webinar will explore the benefits of early intervention and the components of an effective recovery journey. The focus will be on providing a comprehensive and individualized approach to substance use treatment, and attendees will learn how to develop strategies for referring clients to the appropriate level of care based on their specific needs.

The Substance Use Levels of Care: A Recovery Journey webinar promises to be a valuable and educational experience for anyone interested in the field of substance use treatment,? said Taylor Marks, manager of grant program implementation at Centerstone.

To register, visit bit.ly/LoC022823.

Objectives of the training include: Identify the different levels of care for substance use treatment and their appropriate applications.

Explore the benefits of early intervention, including the reduction of substance use-related harms.

Describe the components of an effective recovery journey for clients in various levels of care.

Recognize the importance of an individualized and comprehensive approach to substance use treatment.

Develop strategies for referral to appropriate levels of care based on the assessed needs of clients.

The presenter of the training will be Jennifer Miller, LCPC, CRC. Miller is a Certified Rehabilitation Counselor and Licensed Clinical Professional Counselor in the State of Illinois. She is currently the statewide Clinical Coordinator over Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) services for Centerstone operations in Illinois and has been working in community mental health settings since graduating with her master's degree from Adler University in 2017. Miller has spent her years at Centerstone working with individuals who are receiving MAT services and has specialized training in trauma-focused cognitive behavioral therapy, EMDR, and co-occurring disorders.

Article continues after sponsor message

For more information, contact Marks at taylor.marks@centerstone.org. or call 1-877-HOPE123 (877-467-3123), ext. 1813.

This webinar will be offered quarterly on the fourth Tuesday in May, August, and November in 2023.

This training is sponsored by Centerstone's Medication Assisted Treatment (CMAT) program and is funded in part by a grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) Center for Substance Abuse Treatment.

With this grant, Centerstone aims to help 350 adult opioid use disorder (OUD) clients residing in Calhoun, Madison, Montgomery, Macoupin, Green, Jersey, Bond, and St. Clair counties in Illinois, all counties designated medically underserved areas.

Here are a few startling statistics regarding the counties served by the grant: In St. Clair County from 2017-2018, fatal opioid overdoses increased by 235%

Jersey (76.8), St. Clair (59.8), Madison (56.9), and Montgomery (47.1) have significantly higher opioid dispensing rates than Illinois (43.1)

Macoupin has a 1,890:1 patient-to-mental health provider ratio

Only three MAT treatment programs are available in the grant's counties

Madison is ranked 2nd and Jersey 4th in Illinois for the highest opioid-related emergency room visits

42% of those residing in the grant's counties received prescription opioids and 599 experienced opioid/heroin overdoses in 2020

An estimated 5,100 adults in the counties covered by the grant have an OUD and another 3,100+ are expected to have OUD and a co-occurring disorder (COD)

The grant will enhance/expand access to MAT services, and increase by 350 the number of persons receiving MAT and maintaining abstinence from opioids such as heroin or pain pills. In addition, the grant will ensure comprehensive treatment for all clients, along with wraparound supports and linkages to other care needed.

Recognizing the new healthcare environment brought about by COVID-19, the project will provide telehealth services to a minimum of 100 clients.

In addition, persons in recovery along with other providers, family members, and project staff will comprise an advisory group that will guide the project. Collaboration with law enforcement and corrections facilities, staff and community education around OUD and MAT, and improved client outcomes from treatment, are also project goals. ?Prevalent OUD and limited access to treatment in the eight counties results in negative health outcomes, said Stacy Seitz, Centerstone Clinical Director. In 2019 in Illinois, 80% of drug overdoses involved opioids compared to 70% nationally. Opioid overdoses caused 2.3 times more deaths than homicide, twice as many deaths as car crashes, and accounted for more than 16,000 emergency management system responses.

About Centerstone

Centerstone is a nonprofit health system providing mental health and substance use disorder treatments. Services are available nationally through the operation of outpatient clinics, residential programs, the use of telehealth, and an inpatient hospital. Centerstone also features specialized programs for the military community, therapeutic foster care, children's services, and employee assistance programs. Centerstone's Research Institute guides research and technology, leveraging the best practices for use in all our communities. Centerstone's Foundation secures philanthropic resources to support the work and mission of delivering care that changes people's lives.

More like this: