MARION – Centerstone, a national leader in behavioral health care, is teaming up with the Illinois Council on Problem Gambling (ICPG) to host the 2nd annual Problem and Compulsive Gambling Symposium on Wednesday, March 24 from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. via Zoom. CEUs are available.

“March is Problem Gambling Awareness Month. And, Centerstone is honored to host this free event with an exciting lineup of speakers to start conversations about gambling disorder issues and educate those in attendance about prevention, treatment and recovery services available,” said Andrea Quigley, clinical director at Centerstone.

Symposium speakers include:

ICPG Administrator Bill Johnson speaking about “The Stigma of Addiction”

T. Celeste Napier, Ph.D., professor of Rush University Medical Center’s department of psychiatry and behavioral science and Center for Compulsive Behavior and Addiction's director, presenting on “Neuroscience of factors that contribute to gambling disorders”

Lori Rugle, Ph.D., ICGC-II/BACC, ICGD, University of Maryland's assistant professor of psychiatry and Maryland Center of Excellence on Problem Gambling's special projects consultant, will cover “Gambling and Opioid Use Disorder: Intersections and Integration”

Article continues after sponsor message

This training has 4 hours of continuing education approved for IL LCPC / LPC, IL LCSW / LSW, and IL Nursing (LPN, RN, APN) under IDFPR Professional Counselor CE License No. 197.000263 and IDFPR Nurse CE Sponsor License No. 236.000184. Participants will need to attend the entire symposium to receive CEUs; no partial credits will be given.

The event is free and open to the public. All participants must register online by Friday, March 19 at http://bit.ly/032421. Capacity is limited, so RSVP early.

For more information, contact Dalus Ben Avi, Director of Marketing and Community Engagement at Centerstone, at dalus.benavi@centerstone.org.

About Centerstone

Centerstone is a not-for-profit health system providing mental health and substance use disorder treatments. Services are available nationally through the operation of outpatient clinics, residential programs, the use of telehealth and an inpatient hospital. Centerstone also features specialized programs for the military community, therapeutic foster care, children’s services and employee assistance programs. Centerstone’s Research Institute provides guidance through research and technology, leveraging the best practices for use in all our communities. Centerstone’s Foundation secures philanthropic resources to support the work and mission of delivering care that changes people’s lives.

More like this: