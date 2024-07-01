MARION — Centerstone, a national nonprofit provider of mental health and substance use disorder services, is seeking nominations for the annual Life;Story Champion Award. Centerstone presents this award annually to an Illinoisan who has positively influenced mental health or suicide prevention efforts in their community. Nominations are open through Friday, August 16 and can be submitted via Survey Monkey.

Finalists will be announced in mid-August, and the winner will be honored at the second annual Centerstone Life;Story 5K walk and run on Saturday, September 7, 2024, at the Harry L. Crisp Sports Complex in Marion. The race beings at 7:30 a.m. and the event concludes with the award ceremony.

“Centerstone’s Life;Story 5K isn’t just about raising funds for suicide prevention, it’s a true community-wide effort to bring us all together and to raise awareness of mental health challenges and the resources we have to help people in need.” said Erin Camfield, Centerstone’s Director of Advancement. “This year we’re excited to be partnering with local veterans organizations and K-12 students to bring additional exposure to suicide prevention efforts to these important audiences,” Camfield added.

Last year’s inaugural Life;Story Champion Award winners included Cherie Wright, School Health Coordinator for Southern Illinois Healthcare. Since 2005, Wright has promoted health and wellbeing amongst students, school staff, and communities through programs such as the Coordinated Approach to Child Health (CATCH), Youth Mental Health First Aid, Hidden in Plain Sight, and SOS Signs of Suicide middle school and high school prevention programs.

Deborah Humphrey, Executive Director of the Madison County Mental Health Board also earned the award last year. Humphrey has served as the president, vice president, member of the executive committee, and chair of the Children’s Behavioral Health Committee for the statewide Association of Community Mental Health Authorities of Illinois (ACMHAI). She was also the facilitator of the St. Clair County Youth Coalition organized to address youth service issues from 2001 – 2019. Additionally, Humphrey was commissioned by Governor Pritzker to serve on the Illinois Children’s Mental Health Partnership and appointed by the Illinois Department of Human Services to the CESSA Regional Advisory Committee. She was appointed by the States Attorney as a St. Clair County Juvenile Justice Council member, and has chaired the Madison County Juvenile Justice Council since 2020

If you would like to nominate someone for the Centerstone Life;Story Champion Award in Illinois, visit the Survey Monkey link. Nominations will close on August 16 at 5:00 p.m. Central.

For more information about Centerstone’s second annual Life;Story 5K run and walk, taking place in Marion on Saturday, September 7th, please visit centerstonelifestory.org

