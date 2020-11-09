Centerstone's Trauma, Treatment & Training program's aim is to increase access to trauma-focused treatment for children, adolescents and their families who have experienced traumatic events, including children and adolescents involved in the juvenile justice system and children of veterans. The counties covered in the program include Franklin, Jackson, Madison, Perry, Randolph, St. Clair, Union, Washington and Williamson.

CT3 Advisory Board

CT3 Advisory Board will meet for the first time on Thursday, November 12 from 4-5 p.m. via Zoom. The CT3 Advisory Board will meet quarterly on the 2nd Thursday in November, February, May and August via Zoom.

The CT3 Advisory Board is comprised of stakeholders and focus population and will support CT3's goals, which include:

Establish a community-based, culturally competent, quality, accessible program to provide and increase access to effective trauma focused treatment and services systems for children, adolescents, and their families who witness or experience traumatic events.

Develop a sound infrastructure and increase community capacity to implement trauma-informed services for the focus population.

Improve the health status and outcomes for young children – ages 2 to 9 years old, adolescents- ages 10 to 17 years old, and families as measured at intake, 6 months and discharge follow-up.

Develop and disseminate a thoroughly documented model with measurable objectives for statewide and national replication and adoption.

For more information, email Megan.Ragan@centerstone.org.

CT3 Youth Task Force

CT3 Youth Task Force will meet for the first time on Thursday, November 12 from 5-6 p.m. via Zoom. The CT3 Youth Task Force will meet quarterly on the 2nd Thursday in November, February, May and August via Zoom.

The CT3 Youth Task Force is comprised of stakeholders and focus population, including:

75% youth clients and youth community members

Youth with lived experiences such as foster children, youth in services, etc.

For more information, email Megan.Ragan@centerstone.org.

