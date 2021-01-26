WEST FRANKFORT — Centerstone, a national leader in behavioral health and addiction services, has named Dr. Wayne O. Wells as medication-assisted treatment (MAT) medical director for Centerstone’s Illinois region, effective February 1.

As the MAT Medical Director for Centerstone, Dr. Wells will oversee MAT services, which provide a collaborative approach to include medication, counseling and psychiatric services to help individuals establish and maintain recovery. His day-to-day will involve completing admissions of adult clients with opiate disorders into MAT services, monitoring clients’ doses , ensuring compliance with federal regulation and responding to any emergent situations that may arise.

“I am grateful to be welcomed into the Centerstone family as the MAT medical director,” said Dr. Wells. “I look forward to supporting Centerstone’s noble purpose of delivering life-changing care as I further develop the MAT program to help the many in need on their road to recovery.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Prior to joining Centerstone, Dr. Wells has had a wealth of both clinical and executive experience in the medical field. He has worked as a physician for over 35 years and has executive experience as the Chief of Staff, Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital in Lebanon, Tennessee; Board of Directors, Synergy Healthcare, in Nashville, Tennesee and assistant director of family medicine for State University of New York Health Science Center at Brooklyn in New York.

Dr. Wells holds an M.D. from Universidad Autonomo de Guerrero in Curnavaca Mexico. He has served as president and medical director for several organizations, including the Mid-State Independent Physician Association, Wilson County Medical Society, Trevecca Nazarene University Physician Assistant Program and Health Resource Integration Clinics. He has also served as principal investigator for a published research study.

Born and raised in Florida, Dr. Wells is fluent in Spanish.

More like this: