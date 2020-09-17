West Frankfort, IL — September is National Recovery Month. Centerstone recognizes National Recovery month as a time to spread more awareness about substance use disorders (SUDs) and better equip people to care for others facing these challenges.

According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), in 2017, approximately 19.7 million people in the U.S. aged 12 or older had an SUD. This includes 14.5 million Americans who had an alcohol use disorder, 7.5 million who had a drug use disorder and 2.1 million who had an opioid use disorder (some struggling with two or more of these).

National Recovery Month aims to celebrate those who have made improvements while in recovery, promote and support new evidence-based recovery practices and highlight the efforts made by service providers and community members who make recovery possible. This year’s National Recovery Month theme is Join the Voices for Recovery: Celebrating Connections.

“Despite the challenges and struggles someone can experience with substance use disorders, most people are extremely resilient and recovery can happen at any time,” says Jennifer Williams, clinical coordinator at Centerstone. “Clinicians at Centerstone are committed to working alongside clients on addressing their treatment goals and continuing to build their recovery skills.”

Centerstone remains a steadfast source of care for those struggling with SUDs. Centerstone offers care through its behavioral hospital and addiction recovery center, inpatient services, intensive outpatient services and medication-assisted treatment (MAT). Our counselors and clinicians work with each client to help them determine their desired path to recovery.

For more information about Centerstone’s Addiction Recovery services, please visit www.centerstone.org/service/addiction-recovery, and to learn more about National Recovery Month and its upcoming events, please visit https://rm.facesandvoicesofrecovery.org/.

