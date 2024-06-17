ALTON — Centerstone, a national nonprofit provider of mental health and substance use disorder services, is proud to announce it has been awarded a contract to operate a 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline crisis call center in Illinois. This significant achievement underscores Centerstone's commitment to providing critical support and resources to individuals experiencing a mental health crisis.

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is a nationwide initiative designed to provide immediate assistance to those experiencing behavioral health emergencies, suicidal thoughts, or emotional distress. With this new contract, Centerstone will play a pivotal role in ensuring that individuals across Illinois have 24/7 access to timely, compassionate, and professional crisis intervention services.

Centerstone will draw on its robust experience in crisis services to stand-up the call center in Illinois by July 1, 2024. For more than three decades, Centerstone has operated an expansive crisis services continuum, currently offering a crisis call center, national back-up center for 988 chat and text, an LGBTQ+ youth crisis chat and text line, mobile crisis response teams, psychiatric walk-in and observation centers, and crisis stabilization units across its five state footprint.

We are honored to be entrusted with this vital responsibility,” said Becky Stoll, senior vice president of crisis services at Centerstone. “Our team is dedicated to offering immediate support and lifesaving assistance to those in need. This contract will enable us to extend our reach and impact, helping more people navigate their crises with the care and expertise they deserve.”

