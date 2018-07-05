CARBONDALE — Centerstone, a national leader in behavioral health care, announced today new officers for Centerstone Illinois Board of Directors, effective July 1. Tom Johnson was named as the board chair, Carol Zwick will serve as vice-chair and Stephani Meyer as secretary.

“Tom, Carol and Stephani are talented and experienced leaders,” said John Markley, CEO of Centerstone Illinois. “It is a privilege to have them lead our board and help guide our organization as we continue to help people in Illinois recover from addiction and mental health conditions.”

Johnson replaces Bonnie Brackett, who is the immediate past chair and will help guide Johnson in his new role. Johnson is a United Methodist Church member and involved with the Madison County Urban League, Madison County Partnership to End Homelessness and United Way. He received his undergraduate degree in sociology from Augustana College and master’s from the University of Illinois.

Zwick previously served on the H Group Foundation Board and is the past president and board member of the Jewish Federation of Southern Illinois. She is a graduate of Washington University in St. Louis.

Article continues after sponsor message

Meyer is a board member of William BeDell A.R.C., where she also retired as a case manager. She is also serves as a board member for the Senior Adult Committee of the Southern Illinois District of the LCMS. She received her undergraduate degree in sociology from the University of Houston.

Additional members of the board include:

Bonnie Brackett, Immediate Past Chair

Ronda Dunn

Jonette Eagles

Patricia Fischer

Kim Kaytor

John Markley

Karen McGarvey

David J. Melby

Jonathan Mitchell

Pastor Robert Phillips

Waverly Robinson

About Centerstone

Centerstone is a not-for-profit health care organization dedicated to delivering care that changes people’s lives. We provide mental health and substance abuse treatment, education and support to communities in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee and additionally offer individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities life skills development, employment and housing services. Nationally, we have specialized programs for service members, veterans and their loved ones, and develop employee assistance programs for businesses of all sizes. Our research institute improves behavioral healthcare through research and technology, and our foundation secures philanthropic resources to support our work. For more information, visit www.centerstone.org.

More like this: