ALTON and CARTERVILLE, IL. – WellSpring Resources and Centerstone have announced that the merger of these two Southern Illinois behavioral healthcare organizations is final. This comes after announcing an intent to merge in May of 2015 and then initiating the merger implementation in July 2015. The merger positions Centerstone of Illinois as one of the top five largest nonprofit behavioral healthcare organizations in the state. The new organization has 700 employees, serves 16,500 clients, and has an operating budget of $36.5 million.

“I’m delighted to welcome our new colleagues to Centerstone,” said John G. Markley, CEO of Centerstone of Illinois. “Although we’ve been working together officially since July, today marks the beginning of our public presence as Centerstone in our Alton and Jerseyville offices and the communities we serve in Madison, Greene, Jersey, and Calhoun counties. By combining our areas of expertise and sharing best practices and resources, we are better positioned to enhance our services and expand the ways we care for our clients each day.”

“Joining Centerstone is exciting for our organization, our employees, our clients and our communities,” said Jennifer Craig, Chief Operating Office of Centerstone of Illinois. “We have compatible cultures, complementary services and similar approaches to care. As one organization, we look forward to offering an even higher level of expertise and quality to the services we provide.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Centerstone is one of the largest non-profit providers of behavioral healthcare in the nation. In operation for 60 years, it has provider organizations in Florida, Illinois, Indiana and Tennessee, which offer an array of treatment, support and educational programs and services to more than 142,000 individuals who have mental health and addiction disorders and developmental disabilities.

In announcing the merger’s finalization, Markley also announced the new board of directors for Centerstone of Illinois. Serving Centerstone as board chair is Sally Sheahan (Alton, IL) and Bonnie Brackett (Energy, IL) as vice chair. Tom Johnson, also of Alton, IL, serves as Secretary and Chris Julian-Fralish (Carbondale, IL) is immediate past chair.

Additional Centerstone directors include: Susan Doucleff, Patricia Fischer, Rick Lauschke (Alton, IL); Karen McGarvey and Stephani Meyer (Bethalto, IL); Dave Severin (Benton, IL); David J. Melby and Jonette Eagles (Creal Springs, IL); Josh McKey (Edwardsville, IL); Claire Cooper (Godfrey, IL); Carol Zwick (Herrin, IL); Ronda Dunn (Murphysboro, IL); Bill Alexander and Kim Kaytor (West Frankfort, IL); and Jacob Lowry (Wood River, IL).

More like this: